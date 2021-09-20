Police: During arson investigation, SE Minnesota man attempts to choke out police K-9

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as an arson call along with significant damage to property ended after a suspect tried to choke out a police K9 before he was tased.

Police said a call was received Saturday morning at 6:31 a.m. in the 300 block of 27th St. NE. for a report of household items on fire in a grassy area. The fire eventually spread to a garage.

Police learned the suspect, 21-year-old Trenton Rudlong, of Stewartville, had climbed into an apartment through a second-floor window and trashed the apartment. He then took some belongings outside and lit them on fire.

He then went to a different apartment that the female victim had been at and climbed up to a third-floor balcony. Once inside, he was witnessed to have a hammer and had blood on himself. The occupants were able to take the hammer from him before he fled on foot.

Then, at 12:44 p.m., he showed back up at the first apartment while the apartment manager was assessing the damage. When police arrived, he wouldn’t obey police commands. A K-9 was released and the man started to choke the dog before a Taser was deployed two times.

Rudlong, who was later found with cocaine, is facing charges of arson, burglary, damage to property, obstructing the legal process and drug charges.

Police said the dog appears to be OK.