Police: Drug deal gone wrong was reason for Rochester homicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old man Friday was the result of a drug deal gone wrong, police said Monday.
Rochester police identified the person shot and killed as 24-year-old Trevor Boysen, of Rochester, and said the murder was the result of a pre-arranged marijuana deal that went bad.
Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18, has been arrested for 2nd-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police said Salley lives at The Quarters apartments and surveillance shows Salley getting into the car Boysen was in.
Authorities found six shell casings and said a number of witnesses helped authorities locate Salley.
