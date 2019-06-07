Police Drops 411 Tips Program

Social media and technology make it easier forever for us to stay connected. Many law enforcement agencies are using apps as a way for people to report a crime. The Austin Minnesota Police Department is getting rid of their tips app because of some confusion.

The Department was getting tips from folks in Austin Texas which were making it hard for them to do their job.

Don Houdeshell is visiting Austin Minnesota. When asked what first comes to mind when he hears the word Austin this is what he had to say.

"What immediately comes to mind is Austin Texas where my son Seth lives," said Houdeshell.

Captian Todd Clennon says it's this kind of confusion that's forcing the Austin Minnesota Police Department to get rid of their app.

"We probably get one local tip for every 10 for Austin Texas," said Clennon.

Earlier this year APD did away with their subscription because it just didn't make sense for them to continue using it.

Houdeshell actually thinks it is funny that the two cities with the same name are causing some confusion.

"Austin has a whole different culture than Austin Minnesota," said Houdeshell.

Clennon agrees saying that even crimes are different.

The department was hoping that this app would keep the public in the loop but instead, it's done the opposite.

"You know I guess its part of sharing the name and we go about doing business as usual,” said Clennon. “Sometimes we will get a chuckle over it. we get an email of it sometimes both good and bad."

If you would like to report a tip you can call the non-emergency number at (507) 437-9400