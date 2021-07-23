Police: Dispute over man killed in downtown Rochester leads to assault, arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old man was assaulted and hospitalized after a verbal dispute and a 25-year-old man is facing charges.

Police said it happened Friday morning at 12:35 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Broadway Ave.

Yasin Sufi is facing charges of third-degree assault after he allegedly punched the victim in the face. The victim fell and went unconscious. He was taken to St. Marys for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the argument started when the victim began talking about a man who was killed downtown earlier this year. The suspect took offense to that and punched the man.