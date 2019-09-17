Police: Death investigation underway after body found in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday night in Albert Lea.
Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the area between Blazing Star Landing and Union Pacific Rail Yard after a report of a body being found.
The name of the deceased person has not been released.
“There is no public safety risk associated with this investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Albert Lea Police Department at (507) 377-5200,” Albert Lea police said.
