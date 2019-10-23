Police: Contents of Rochester mailbox lit on fire; mail, package thefts still being reported

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to figure out who lit some mail on fire in a Rochester mailbox amid a continued problem of thefts.

Police said it happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the 5400 block of Kingston Place NW.

Several mailboxes were gone through and one of them had the contents of the box set on fire.

The owner discovered his mail was charred, authorities said.

Police said there continues to be a problem of people stealing mail and items off porches.