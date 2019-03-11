Clear
Police: Clear Lake women charged with ongoing criminal conduct after multiple thefts from retailer

Mandi Wheeler

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 11:20 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two Clear Lake women are accused of ongoing criminal conduct after authorities said they committed multiple thefts from Walmart over a six-week period.
Mandi Wheeler, 27, of Clear Lake, and Amelia Tiedt, 53, of Clear Lake, are accused of stealing $1,261.69 worth of items from Walmart by using the self checkout and scanning a floss barcode instead of the barcode for merchandise in the cart.
Police said Wheeler admitted the thefts to an officer after continuing the process “multiple times,” according to court documents.
Her and Tiedt are being charged with ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity and two counts of third-degree theft.

