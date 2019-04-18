Clear
Police: Clear Lake woman accused of using cane, flyswatter while committing domestic abuse

Jennifer Casey

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 11:01 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Clear Lake woman is facing two domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness charges for an alleged incident Wednesday morning involving a cane and a flyswatter.

Jennifer Casey, 41, is accused of assault two people Thursday morning in the 1500 block of N. 8th Place.

Casey is accused of hitting a man with a cane and using a flyswatter to strike the victim numerous times, according to court documents.

The victim suffered swelling to his forearm and had numerous lacerations to his arms, chest, shoulders and neck. Casey also allegedly spit on the victim.

She is also accused of an attack on a female where she allegedly pulled her hair, spit on her and pulled a chair out from under her.

Casey is also charged with obstruction of emergency communications for throwing a phone outside and taking the battery out of a phone while the victims were trying to report the alleged assault.

