Police Chief: Rochester protests went as peacefully as possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's police chief says he believes the protests over the death of George Floyd went as peacefully as possible downtown earlier today.

Protesters gathered at Soldier Field this afternoon and made their way downtown to the Rochester Government Center.

More than two hundred people chanted and held up signs as cars honked in support as they passed the crowd.

Despite the large amount of protesters Chief Jim Franklin says he's proud of how the community handled themselves.

Franklin says law enforcement stayed in touch with event organizers so officers could effectively facilitate the rally with public safety at the forefront. He said it's been a difficult time for the community.

"Deep emotions obviously ranging from shock, anger grief," said Franklin. "I'm committed to providing the highest level of public safety to this fine community that we have the honor of serving."

Protester Bolus Dimbiti from Rochester also said the event was an emotional one. He added, "It's a pattern, you know. It just keeps happening and people are ignoring that and we have to do something about it. That's my opinion, you know."

Extra police staff was on hand to help manage the crowds. Thankfully no arrests were made.

Mayor Kim Norton spoke with KIMT News 3 as well. She urges future protesters to wear masks and do their very best to practice social distancing when they're able.