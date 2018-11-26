ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities say a car that was being warmed up in a residential garage was stolen early Sunday morning.
Rochester police said the vehicle, a 2011 BMW 328, was taken from a garage in the 2000 block of Century Hills Dr. NE at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim turned on the car to warm up, went inside and came back to find the car stolen.
No arrest has been made.
Related Content
- Police: Car stolen while being warmed up in NE Rochester garage
- Rochester man claims AK-47 stolen from his garage
- Garage destroyed by flames in Rochester
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- Two-vehicle crash involved Rochester police car
- Man sentenced after violent incident in Rochester parking garage
- Rochester Fire: Overnight blaze destroys vehicle, badly damages garage
- UPDATE: Home saved after garage fire in NW Rochester
- UPDATED: $200,000 in damages after garage fire in Rochester
- Rochester Police looking to return stolen urn to owner
Scroll for more content...