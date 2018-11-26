Police: Car stolen while being warmed up in NE Rochester garage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities say a car that was being warmed up in a residential garage was stolen early Sunday morning.

Rochester police said the vehicle, a 2011 BMW 328, was taken from a garage in the 2000 block of Century Hills Dr. NE at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim turned on the car to warm up, went inside and came back to find the car stolen.

No arrest has been made.