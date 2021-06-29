Police: Bystanders step in to stop Rochester man during robbery attempt

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he allegedly attacked a man before bystanders stepped in until police arrived.

Police said a man was walking to the Hilton Garden Inn when he noticed he was being followed by two people.

The suspect, identified as Mohamed Mohamed, asked the victim for money and stated he had a gun.

The victim told him to take his gun out, and at that point, Mohamed attacked the victim. People nearby were able to get the suspect and hold him down until police arrived. The victim suffered significant injuries to his face. He's facing charges of aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

The second person involved was located a short time later after he was kicked out of a bar.

Abdi Ismail, 22, of Rochester, was recognized and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Ismail, who spit on officers when he was arrested, is facing charges of fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.