Police: Byron man causes rollover accident, flees scene before DUI charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old Byron man allegedly left the scene of an accident that resulted in injuries to a 26-year-old female.

Trevor Harden is facing charges of criminal vehicular operation with bodily harm, fourth-degree DUI, hit and run and failure to yield after an accident Monday night on Highway 14 and Civic Center Dr.

Authorities said Harden was going west and turned left to go south on Highway 52 when he ran into a Prius that was traveling eastbound. The Prius flipped on its side and airbags deployed. The female suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said Harden left the scene before calling cops later to tell them he was involved. He failed field-sobriety tests and was arrested for probable cause.

The accident occurred at 6:30 p.m. and he was arrested at 8:13 p.m.