Police: Burglaries reported at Newman Catholic, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A pair of break-ins were reported Thursday night into Friday at a pair of Mason City locations.

One occurred at Newman Catholic and another was at the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Mason City police said items were taken from both locations.

At the food bank, police believe items were taken from a shed.

The burglaries were believed to have happened overnight Thursday into Friday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mason City Police at 641-421-3636.