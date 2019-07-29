Clear

Police: Boy, 17, crashes vehicle into home, playground equipment in Rochester

The teen and the two passengers were cited for being out past curfew.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 1:02 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old driver crashed into a home and a playground in a backyard over the weekend.

Police said the driver was trying to turn around in the 4600 block of Arctic Ln. NW when the steering wheel didn’t budge and he drove into the home and playground. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two passengers in the vehicle fled on foot. One of the passengers suffered abrasions after the air bag deployed. She was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for evaluation.

The teen and the two passengers were cited for being out past curfew.

