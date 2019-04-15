Police: Body found in Marshalltown could be missing Mason City woman

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Authorities say they may have found the body of a missing Mason City woman.

Michelle Marie Grommet, 32, was reported missing to the Marshalltown Police Department as a missing person on March 22. Police say a body was found around 9 am Monday in a farm field just east of Walmart in Marshalltown. Police say the identity of the body cannot be confirmed immediately but preliminary indications are it could be Grommet.

The Marshalltown Police Department says there is no evidence yet of foul play in connection with this death and the investigation continues. The Mason City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have assisted in this matter.

Anyone with information concerning Grommet of this body is asked to contact Marshalltown police at 641-754-5725. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers by calling 641-753-1234, via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.