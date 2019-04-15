Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Body found in Marshalltown could be missing Mason City woman

Body found around 9 am. Identity is not confirmed.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Authorities say they may have found the body of a missing Mason City woman.

Michelle Marie Grommet, 32, was reported missing to the Marshalltown Police Department as a missing person on March 22. Police say a body was found around 9 am Monday in a farm field just east of Walmart in Marshalltown. Police say the identity of the body cannot be confirmed immediately but preliminary indications are it could be Grommet.

The Marshalltown Police Department says there is no evidence yet of foul play in connection with this death and the investigation continues. The Mason City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have assisted in this matter.

Anyone with information concerning Grommet of this body is asked to contact Marshalltown police at 641-754-5725. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Marshall County Crime Stoppers by calling 641-753-1234, via text by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Image

Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Power outage update

Image

Tracking Warmer Air Today

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Community Events