Police: Body found in Albert Lea that of 21-year-old who went missing earlier this summer

The Albert Lea Police Department said the death “has been ruled as probable freshwater drowning.”

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 9:33 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 9:37 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities say a body found in Albert Lea earlier this week was that of 21-year-old Nicholas Richard Ramirez, who went missing this summer.

The Albert Lea Police Department said the death “has been ruled as probable freshwater drowning.”

Ramirez was last seen June 29 and was listed as a missing person, police said.

His body was found Tuesday between Fountain Lake and Albert Lea Lake.

“At that time it was determined that there was an absence of trauma to the remains indicating a lack of foul play,” police said.

"The Albert Lea Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the Ramirez family."

