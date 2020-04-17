Police: Body found in Rochester apartment complex that is a group home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A body that was found Thursday was located in an apartment complex that is a group home and the autopsy is expected to happen Friday.

Police said the victim’s roommate was there when police arrived Thursday and that the body was likely there for more than 24 hours.

There was trauma to the body and the autopsy should give authorities more information. The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers were called to 2319 28 ½ Avenue NW just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday after a call from someone who thought they saw a dead body in one of the apartments.

A window to the apartment was open and that's how the landlord discovered the body.