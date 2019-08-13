Clear

Police: Suspect sought after Austin taxi driver robbed at knife point

The suspect allegedly told the victim to “give me the money back because I have family and bills to pay,” police said.

AUSTIN, Minn. - A taxi driver was robbed at knife point early Monday morning in Mower County, police said.

The robbery happened at 1 a.m. at 14th Ave. and 8th St. when the taxi driver was dropping off a Hispanic male.

The suspect gave the driver a $100 bill for the $8-dollar ride before demanding that money plus additional cash back.

He managed to get away with around $300.

The suspect is described as stocky, around 5-8 or 5-10 with curly black hair. He was wearing a blue jumpsuit and is estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Community Events