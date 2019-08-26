Police: Austin man hits friend, squad car and house with vehicle

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man taking a field sobriety test and a squad car were hit by a vehicle early Friday morning after a passenger allegedly slid into the driver’s seat and put the truck in reverse.

Austin police made a traffic stop at 1:50 a.m. Friday at 8th Ave. SE and 4th Ave. SE.

While police were issuing the sobriety test, a 25-year-old Austin man put the 2001 Chevy S-10 into reverse, striking his friend and the squad car before taking off.

The man then allegedly drove the truck into a house int he 800 block of 8th Ave. SE. A gas line was ruptured and Austin fire and utilities were called out.

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The original driver was cited for driving after revocation and did not seek medical attention.

The officer was not injured.