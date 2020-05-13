Police: Austin man helps save woman struggling in Mill Pond

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 22-year-old man is being credited with helping save a woman Tuesday who was struggling in the water at Mill Pond.
Police said the 42-year-old Austin woman was observed struggling in the water and was brought to shore by the man who witnessed it.
The female was treated on scene by Mayo Ambulance and was taken to the hospital. She was alert and talking at the time of transport.
