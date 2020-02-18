Clear

Police: Austin man arrested for allegedly entering residence, beating man with gun

Cham Gilo/Mower County Jail

AUSTIN, Minn. - A 21-year-old Austin man is in custody after a 35-year-old man was injured when he opened his residence and a masked man entered and struck him in the head with a firearm.

Police were called early Sunday morning to the 100 block of 13th St. NE after a report of a shooting.

The victim indicated he had been shot in the head, but his injuries were consistent with being beaten in the head with the firearm.

After canvassing the area, police were able to locate Cham Gilo, of Austin. He was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault. A 17-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody in relation to the case.

After working with Albert Lea police, officers in Austin located a vehicle at an Austin residence where a mask was located.

 

Community Events