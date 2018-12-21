Police: At least 2 RCTC students defrauded over online job

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At least two Rochester Community and Technical College students are out thousands of dollars after allegedly accepting an online job before being defrauded.

Rochester Police said both students received emails advertising a job for a personal/office assistant.

An 18-year-old male victim allegedly received a check made out to him in the amount of $2,250 and was told to deposit the money into his account then withdraw $2,000 and wire it back to the suspect. The check was for $2,250 was no good and the victim is out $2,000.

A 17-year-old victim received a check for $1,970 and was told to purchase $1,200 in iTunes gift cards and send them via mail to Georgia. The check bounced.