Rochester Police: Arrests made in connection to group responsible for delivering pounds of meth

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A group authorities say is responsible for distributing several pounds of methamphetamine in southeastern Minnesota is facing a litany of charges.

The investigation began in late 2018 when members of the Rochester Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit began looking into meth sales.

Through the investigation, the following suspects were identified:

• Matthew Hines, 36

• Brittany Abernathy, 26

• Jake Scrabeck 35

• Mason Stuhldreher, 32

A search warrant was executed Feb. 9 of this year in the 2000 block of 15th Ave. NW, and about five pounds of meth was recovered.

As evidence was collected, federal arrest warrants were issued for Hines, Scrabeck and Stuhldreher.

The three all have a history of meth crimes, officials said.

“We estimate this group is responsible for the distribution of several pounds of methamphetamine in the past 6 months,” authorities said Wednesday.

On April 17, another search warrant was executed in the 2000 block of 15th Ave. NW, and Hines and Scrabeck were located and arrested.

Abernathy was also arrested and will face state charges of meth possession and aiding an offender.

The suspected supplier of the meth was located in the Twin Cities metro area on April 17,

Other suspects in the case have not been arrested or charged.

Hines, Scrabeck and Stuhldreher are all in federal custody and are awaiting trial.

“This is a great example of public safety teamwork and regional collaboration,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said. “It also highlights the effectiveness of the violent crimes enforcement teams and task forces that are necessary in combating narcotics activity.”