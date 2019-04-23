Clear
Police: Albert Lea man charged for carrying pistol without permit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old Albert Lea man is accused of carrying a pistol without a permit after a late-night traffic stop.

Authorities said Charlie Morris was stopped for a traffic violation at 11:13 Monday night in the 13000 block of 13 ½ St. SE.

An officer smelled marijuana which led to the search of the vehicle before a pistol was located.

