ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old Albert Lea man is accused of carrying a pistol without a permit after a late-night traffic stop.
Authorities said Charlie Morris was stopped for a traffic violation at 11:13 Monday night in the 13000 block of 13 ½ St. SE.
An officer smelled marijuana which led to the search of the vehicle before a pistol was located.
Related Content
- Police: Albert Lea man charged for carrying pistol without permit
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
- Art installation in Albert lea
- Flames destroy Albert Lea garage
- Forklift fire in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea man sentenced for meth possession
Scroll for more content...