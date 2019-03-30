Police: 88-year-old SE Minnesota woman who went missing last week found deceased

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - An 88-year-old woman who went missing last Sunday was found deceased Saturday morning.

Patricia Poole was found deceased within St. Charles at around 11 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

“The St Charles Police Department and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office along with Mrs Poole’s family would like to express our sincere thanks to all the volunteer organizations and community members who aided in the search,” authorities said in a news release.