Police: 6,000 oxycodone pills found in Rochester traffic stop could be linked to recent overdose deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people were arrested with around 6,000 oxycodone pills Tuesday that could be related to recent overdose deaths in Olmsted County.

Rochester police said Dahir Dahir, 25, and Abdullahi Islaw, 25, are both facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The pills, which will be tested to see if they’re laced with fentanyl, could have a street value of around $180,000.

The two were arrested after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Elton Hills Dr. NW.

Both men could be seen making movements into the backseat of the vehicle when they were pulled over.

The pills “were not for personal use, by any means,” police said. These pills resemble those that have been involved in recent overdose deaths.

Police added that these types of pills are coming up from Mexico and are getting dispersed all over the country.