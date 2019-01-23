Police: 60-year-old Rochester man has window shot by BB gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 60-year-old man had his windows shot by a BB gun Tuesday night while he was sitting in his living room, and police are trying to find out who is responsible.

Authorities said it happened in the 2000 block of 48th St. around 9 p.m. when multiple BBs hit the window.

The man said he didn’t know why anyone would target him, and claimed he saw a dark four-door sedan driving away.

Police are trying to use the man’s video surveillance system to gather more information.