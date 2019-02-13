Rochester Police: 4th person arrested for alleged home invasion that left woman bloodied, hospitalized

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fourth person has been arrested for their alleged role in a home invasion that left a woman bloodied and hospitalized.

Trevor Boysen, 24, was arrested Monday while meeting with his probation officer and is facing charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon.

Police say a 19-year-old resident set up a marijuana buy with 18-year-old Nelson Soro on Feb. 7 at 3031 Towne Club Pkwy. When Soro showed up, 5-6 people, including two with guns, allegedly rushed into the apartment. Police aren't sure what was taken from the residence. Police say a female resident was hit over the head with a hard object and was taken to St. Mary’s.