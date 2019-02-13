Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Police: 4th person arrested for alleged home invasion that left woman bloodied, hospitalized

Trevor Boysen

A fourth person has been arrested for their alleged role in a home invasion that left a woman bloodied and hospitalized.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:07 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fourth person has been arrested for their alleged role in a home invasion that left a woman bloodied and hospitalized.
Trevor Boysen, 24, was arrested Monday while meeting with his probation officer and is facing charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon.
Police say a 19-year-old resident set up a marijuana buy with 18-year-old Nelson Soro on Feb. 7 at 3031 Towne Club Pkwy. When Soro showed up, 5-6 people, including two with guns, allegedly rushed into the apartment. Police aren't sure what was taken from the residence. Police say a female resident was hit over the head with a hard object and was taken to St. Mary’s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events