Police: 4-year-old in Iowa finds gun in car, shoots self

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a 4-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after picking up a gun he found inside his parents' vehicle.
Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon on the southeast end of the city.
Sgt. Paul Parizek says the child was unattended in the vehicle when he found the handgun and began playing with it. The gun fired, hitting the child in the shoulder.
Police say the boy is in stable condition and is expected to recover.
Investigators say the gun belongs to the child's parents.
Police have not said whether charges will be filed.
