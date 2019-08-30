Clear

Police: 3 suspected of armed robbery at Rochester liquor store

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:26 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The search is on for three people suspected in an armed robbery Thursday night at Andy’s Liquor.

Police said a hold-up alarm went off at 8:30 p.m. and officers spoke with a 32-year-old male who said three subjects entered the store and stole multiple bottles of liquor.

Exiting the store, one of the three allegedly brandished a handgun. The gun was pointed at a store employee, police said.

The suspects are possibly juveniles, and there were two males and a female.

Tracking a chillier start and a little rain for the weekend
