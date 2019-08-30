ROCHESTER, Minn. - The search is on for three people suspected in an armed robbery Thursday night at Andy’s Liquor.
Police said a hold-up alarm went off at 8:30 p.m. and officers spoke with a 32-year-old male who said three subjects entered the store and stole multiple bottles of liquor.
Exiting the store, one of the three allegedly brandished a handgun. The gun was pointed at a store employee, police said.
The suspects are possibly juveniles, and there were two males and a female.
Related Content
- Police: 3 suspected of armed robbery at Rochester liquor store
- Rochester police investigating apparent armed robbery
- Rochester police looking for 'desperate' armed robbery suspect
- Police: Rochester convenience store worker injured after following robbery suspects
- UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect in custody in Rochester
- Arrest made in Rochester armed robbery
- Rochester man facing armed robbery charge
- Reward offered in Rochester armed robbery
- Rochester man pleads guilty to armed robbery
- First plea in Rochester armed robbery
Scroll for more content...