Police: 3 suspected of armed robbery at Rochester liquor store

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The search is on for three people suspected in an armed robbery Thursday night at Andy’s Liquor.

Police said a hold-up alarm went off at 8:30 p.m. and officers spoke with a 32-year-old male who said three subjects entered the store and stole multiple bottles of liquor.

Exiting the store, one of the three allegedly brandished a handgun. The gun was pointed at a store employee, police said.

The suspects are possibly juveniles, and there were two males and a female.