Clear

Police: 3 killed in crash during Minneapolis police chase

Authorities say three people have died after a stolen vehicle in which they were riding crashed while being chased by police in Minneapolis.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 11:33 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people have died after a stolen vehicle in which they were riding crashed while being chased by police in Minneapolis.

Police say officers spotted a vehicle and attempted to stop it about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Police spokesman John Elder says the vehicle sped away and got several blocks ahead of pursuing officers before they saw the driver lose control. Elder says the three inside the vehicle died after it rolled over and crashed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the crash and will use squad car video that captured it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 103826

Reported Deaths: 2133
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28645944
Ramsey11573326
Dakota7954130
Anoka6635140
Stearns432026
Washington413258
Scott275933
Olmsted266728
Nobles201016
St. Louis190849
Wright18148
Blue Earth18067
Clay157141
Carver14947
Rice13988
Mower13706
Sherburne125015
Kandiyohi11323
Winona98518
Waseca8199
Lyon7794
Crow Wing63018
Benton6103
Nicollet58917
Steele5862
Chisago5852
Freeborn5594
Beltrami5505
Watonwan5404
Todd5322
Otter Tail5226
McLeod5102
Martin50612
Le Sueur4934
Itasca43116
Douglas4243
Goodhue4169
Pine3790
Polk3554
Isanti3471
Morrison3293
Becker3212
Carlton3051
Dodge2800
Pipestone26914
Chippewa2582
Cottonwood2390
Meeker2332
Wabasha2290
Brown2222
Yellow Medicine2153
Cass2134
Sibley2113
Redwood2037
Mille Lacs1933
Rock1911
Murray1893
Unassigned17753
Renville1758
Faribault1630
Fillmore1630
Hubbard1621
Jackson1591
Swift1551
Kanabec1479
Houston1460
Roseau1420
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1240
Stevens1231
Pope1090
Aitkin951
Big Stone910
Wadena860
Lac qui Parle832
Wilkin803
Lake760
Grant694
Norman690
Marshall581
Mahnomen551
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson130
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92281

Reported Deaths: 1378
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16484271
Woodbury596170
Johnson526428
Black Hawk464894
Linn4387116
Dubuque371444
Story355617
Scott331129
Dallas293239
Pottawattamie234541
Buena Vista205712
Sioux18804
Marshall182635
Webster139514
Wapello138457
Plymouth127022
Clinton120622
Muscatine116856
Crawford11517
Cerro Gordo110923
Warren9986
Jasper90934
Des Moines8969
Henry8395
Marion8039
Tama79132
Carroll7675
Lee6967
Wright6141
Dickinson5767
Boone5598
Bremer5277
Washington51511
Delaware5014
Mahaska45321
Louisa44315
Lyon4294
Jackson4023
Clay3774
Floyd3756
Benton3651
Winneshiek3558
Franklin35318
Poweshiek3539
Winnebago34614
Hamilton3423
Hardin3281
Kossuth3220
Harrison3205
Buchanan3141
Jones3133
Cherokee2992
Emmet29910
Butler2922
Chickasaw2921
Guthrie29211
Sac2900
Clayton2863
Shelby2841
Cedar2802
Allamakee2716
Clarke2693
Madison2662
Fayette2502
Iowa2491
Page2460
Grundy2404
Palo Alto2360
Mills2211
Hancock2152
Calhoun2093
Humboldt2023
Mitchell2010
Howard1977
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Pocahontas1782
Monona1751
Monroe16511
Taylor1641
Lucas1606
Appanoose1553
Union1523
Jefferson1501
Ida1462
Fremont1430
Davis1344
Van Buren1271
Greene1260
Keokuk1251
Worth1170
Montgomery1095
Audubon1041
Wayne913
Adair771
Decatur750
Ringgold562
Adams400
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Warmer Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/5

Image

Travel advice for those traveling South this winter

Image

How the Pandemic could change business classes

Image

FREE FIRST SUNDAYS AT SPARK

Image

FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WEEKEND

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Pine Island-Cannon Falls kick off the Minnesota high school football season

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

ARTISAN BAZAAR

Community Events