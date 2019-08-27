Police: 3 juveniles suspected of trashing Rochester elementary school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three juveniles are suspected of being responsible for trashing a Rochester elementary school.

Damage and vandalism were found inside Gage Elementary School over the weekend. Police said books were thrown around, mugs and jars were broken, paint was spilled and some computers were damaged.

Video surveillance and the principal were able to help identify one of the three suspects.

Two boys, one aged 14, and a girl are suspected of being involved.

The students were located at Dairy Queen with at least one confessing, police said, and they were turned over to a “reasonable adult."