Clear
BREAKING NEWS $175K worth of drugs found in Olmsted County meth bust Full Story

Police: 3 juveniles suspected of trashing Rochester elementary school

Three juveniles are suspected of being responsible for trashing a Rochester elementary school.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:37 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three juveniles are suspected of being responsible for trashing a Rochester elementary school.

Damage and vandalism were found inside Gage Elementary School over the weekend. Police said books were thrown around, mugs and jars were broken, paint was spilled and some computers were damaged.

Video surveillance and the principal were able to help identify one of the three suspects.

Two boys, one aged 14, and a girl are suspected of being involved.

The students were located at Dairy Queen with at least one confessing, police said, and they were turned over to a “reasonable adult."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School bus safety

Image

Pet store to close due to staffing issues

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Image

8/26 Evening Forecast

Image

Delivery man's car stolen

Image

2020 recommended Rochester budget ready for review

Image

Bike giveaway

Image

Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0

Community Events