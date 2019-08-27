ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three juveniles are suspected of being responsible for trashing a Rochester elementary school.
Damage and vandalism were found inside Gage Elementary School over the weekend. Police said books were thrown around, mugs and jars were broken, paint was spilled and some computers were damaged.
Video surveillance and the principal were able to help identify one of the three suspects.
Two boys, one aged 14, and a girl are suspected of being involved.
The students were located at Dairy Queen with at least one confessing, police said, and they were turned over to a “reasonable adult."
Related Content
- Police: 3 juveniles suspected of trashing Rochester elementary school
- Police: Juvenile robbed, almost ran over in Rochester
- UPDATE: Mason City police: Juvenile charged after threat toward school
- Update: Police confirm juvenile facing charges for Osage school threat
- Roof snow cancels Thursday classes at Rochester elementary school
- Rochester police release photo of shooting suspect
- Rochester Police: Suspicious vehicle call leads to recovery of stolen van, arrest of juvenile
- 4,000 volunteers create a trash mountain in Rochester
- Police: Juvenile suspect ends up in pond while trying to avoid arrest in Charles City
- Rochester Public School Board votes to make Longfellow Elementary a "neighborhood" school
Scroll for more content...