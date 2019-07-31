Police: 3 hurt after man deliberately crashes into ex-girlfriend's vehicle

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man is arrested after police say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into another.

Multiple charges are pending against Juan Trujillo, 49 of Albert Lea, including felony domestic assault, 2nd degree assault, and criminal vehicular injury.

Albert Lea police say they were called to the area of SE Marshall Street and 770 Avenue around 12:17 pm Wednesday on a report of a two-vehicle collision that might have been a road rage incident. Officers say they determined Trujillo deliberately crashed into a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old former girlfriend. The collision sent her and two passengers in her vehicle, a 27-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy, to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea. Police say their condition is unknown.

Officers say that Trujillo left the scene of the crash on foot and went into a nearby cornfield, where he was found after an extensive search by police and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Trujillo has been booked into the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about his incident is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Albert Lea Fire Rescue assisted with this case.