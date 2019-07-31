Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: 3 hurt after man deliberately crashes into ex-girlfriend's vehicle

Juan Trujillo Juan Trujillo

Collision happened around 12:17 pm in Albert Lea.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man is arrested after police say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into another.

Multiple charges are pending against Juan Trujillo, 49 of Albert Lea, including felony domestic assault, 2nd degree assault, and criminal vehicular injury.

Albert Lea police say they were called to the area of SE Marshall Street and 770 Avenue around 12:17 pm Wednesday on a report of a two-vehicle collision that might have been a road rage incident. Officers say they determined Trujillo deliberately crashed into a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old former girlfriend. The collision sent her and two passengers in her vehicle, a 27-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy, to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea. Police say their condition is unknown.

Officers say that Trujillo left the scene of the crash on foot and went into a nearby cornfield, where he was found after an extensive search by police and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Trujillo has been booked into the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about his incident is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Albert Lea Fire Rescue assisted with this case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking a very nice summer week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2 injured in Hancock County explosion

Image

Looking back at John Dillinger's Mason City bank robbery

Image

New MN law targets e-cigarettes

Image

Fake calls about fake warrants

Image

Tracking A Few Clouds for Wednesday

Image

Former Mohawk assistant coach Ed Lenius passes away

Image

RCTC names Jones as head baseball coach

Image

Honkers split doubleheader, defeat Larks in game two

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/30

Image

Stay safe while swimming

Community Events