Police: 3 female juveniles accused of removing man from car, stealing vehicle in southern MN

Three female juveniles are facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle after removing an 18-year-old from the driver’s seat.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:45 AM

At around 1:07 a.m., an 18-year-old man reported his car was stolen after driving around with a 17-year-old female who he met on social media.
The two stopped at a hotel at 2109 Commerce Dr. NW (Mainstay Suites) in an attempt to get connected to WiFi, authorities said.
When the man didn’t go inside with the girl, Rochester police said two of her friends - both 15-year-old girls - opened up the driver’s door and took him out of the 2001 BMW. Police say the female jumped into the driver’s seat, her two friends got in and they left on Highway 52 southbound.
They were stopped at Highway 52 at 16th St. SW. The three are facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle, robbery, disorderly conduct and a curfew violation.

