Police: 3 Mason City businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Three Mason City businesses recently failed alcohol compliance checks for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:05 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Three Mason City businesses recently failed alcohol compliance checks for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

The scheduled fine, surcharge and court cost for selling alcohol to a minor is $735.00. Those cited include the following:
Victor Juarez-Diaz, age 36, at Northside Liquor, 1303 N Federal Ave
Raul Juarez-Rubio, age 43, at Liquor, Tobacco and Grocery, 18 N Monroe Ave
Steven Zimmer, age 25, at HyVee Gas, 1503 4th Street SE

“The Mason City Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind liquor retailers to always verify that customers are of the legal age before selling them alcohol. When in doubt, request identification to verify the date of birth of the purchaser. Refuse to sell to those without identification or those who may present questionable identification,” police said.

