Police: 2 young children, including an infant, in vehicle at time of Rochester shooting

Police said a man was shot twice and the vehicle he was in was hit once.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:09 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:27 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two young children, including an infant, were passengers in a vehicle where a man was shot Tuesday near Rochester’s KFC.

The victim, a 24-year-old Rochester man, was shot in the shoulder and a bullet grazed across his chest when a shooting occurred at 7:14 p.m.

Officers were informed of the shooting when the victim arrived at Olmsted Medical Center.

Statements from the victim indicated he was in the parking lot of KFC to purchase “something.”

The victim’s vehicle had three passengers - a female and two young children.

Police said the suspects - 5 of them - were driving a silver vehicle. When police were on the scene of the shooting, a report came in about a stolen vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

The 2014 Nissan Altima was found abandoned by the Quarry Hill West Pavilion.
Police believe there were three shots fired by a 9 mm, with shots hitting the victim and another hitting the victim’s car.

Tuesday's shooting was the second in three days in Rochester. On Saturday, a man was injured when he was shot at the Andover Apartments. 

