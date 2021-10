ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to identify the culprit after two people were shot at late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 11:49 p.m. at 20th Ave. SE. and 17th St. SE.

Two victims, age 29 and 47, came across a suspicious vehicle that had been driving around when they had a conversation with one of the occupants. That's when one subject got out of the vehicle and fired two shots, police said.

The vehicle then took it off. It is described as a dark-colored SUV.