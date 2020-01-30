Police: 2 from Rochester charged in string of alleged north Iowa crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people from Rochester have been charged in a string of thefts from coin machines and damage to property at several north Iowa car washes.

Mason City police said Thursday that Danielle Minea, 39, and Kyle Kuchenmeister, 41, are facing felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

They are also facing charges of third-degree theft.

The incidents were reported in August and September of 2019.