Police: 2 from Rochester charged in string of alleged north Iowa crimes

Danielle Minea

Two people from Rochester have been charged in a string of thefts from coin machines and damage to property at several north Iowa car washes.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 2:57 PM

Mason City police said Thursday that Danielle Minea, 39, and Kyle Kuchenmeister, 41, are facing felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

Mason City police said Thursday that Danielle Minea, 39, and Kyle Kuchenmeister, 41, are facing felony charges of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

They are also facing charges of third-degree theft.

The incidents were reported in August and September of 2019.

Community Events