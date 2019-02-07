Police: 2 facing charges after Rochester search warrant executed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities finding cocaine and heroin have landed two people in trouble.
Tirone Ruth, 38, of Rochester, when a drug search warrant was executed at his 412 8th Ave. NW residence.
Authorities say they found a small amount of heroin and cocaine that led to police referring charges of 2nd, 3rd and 4th-degree possession of a controlled substance charges.
A female who also lives at the residence, 41-year-old Latonya McNeal, is also facing a charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
