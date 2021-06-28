Police: 2 arrested, 1 hospitalized after weekend robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two people are facing robbery charges and another was hospitalized after an alleged assault early Saturday morning.

Rochester police said it happened at 2:20 a.m. at 4th Ave. and 4th St. SW when officers located a male victim lying on the ground with blood coming from his face.

A female victim said she and the man were walking from Kathy's Pub when a silver vehicle with 5-6 Black males inside parked next to them.

The male victim thought the car belonged to a friend so he walked toward it. Police said he then realized it wasn't his friend's vehicle and walked back to the female.

That's when all the males assaulted the male while one of the men tried to steal the woman's purse.

A vehicle matching the description was found a short time later and it resulted in two men - Tabarie Gunsallus, 21, of Austin, and Ochonge Gilo, 18, of Rochester being arrested. They are each facing robbery and assault charges.

The suspects claimed the victim came at them with a knife before the altercation.

The male victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital for his injuries.