Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: 16-year-old from Rochester charged for allegedly stabbing boyfriend in chest

A 16-year-old male was hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed with a piece of glass Saturday.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 10:43 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old male was hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed with a piece of glass Saturday.
Rochester police were called to the 800 block of Center St. W. in response to an altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend, who are both 16.
When police arrived, the girl was had a piece of glass in her hand and the male had suffered a laceration/puncture wound to the chest.
The male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The female was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan

Image

Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies

Image

Tracking our springtime warm-up

Image

2019 GYB Family Fair

Image

FCAS delivers water

Image

Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

Image

Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday

Image

Tracking Warming Temps

Image

St. Patrick's Day safety

Community Events