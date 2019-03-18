Police: 16-year-old from Rochester charged for allegedly stabbing boyfriend in chest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old male was hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed with a piece of glass Saturday.

Rochester police were called to the 800 block of Center St. W. in response to an altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend, who are both 16.

When police arrived, the girl was had a piece of glass in her hand and the male had suffered a laceration/puncture wound to the chest.

The male was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The female was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.