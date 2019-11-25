Police: $1,200 worth of cigarettes stolen during heist at Rochester tobacco store

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An apparent burglary resulted in $1,200 worth of cigarettes, $700 worth of lottery money and $300 worth of jewels taken from a Rochester business.
Police said the store alarm went off at 11:50 p.m. at Tobacco Discount at 401 16th Ave. NW.
Officers and a manager arrived and found the store had been burglarized and someone forced their way in by prying the door open.
Police are hoping surveillance video helps determine suspects.
