MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was injured and a man has been arrested on a first-degree burglary charge stemming from an alleged incident Monday.
Michael Creviston, 34, of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after he allegedly entered an apartment in the 1300 block of 1st St. NW on Monday night.
Once inside, police say he pushed the victim on the couch and hit them before allegedly picking up a lamp and smashing it on the ground.
“Creviston then had a handheld stun gun that he was using in a threatening manner,” the criminal complaint states.
The victim did suffer visible bodily injury.
Related Content
- Police: 1 injured, 1 charged after burglary investigation in Mason City
- Police: Burglary at Mason City car wash under investigation
- Mason City man facing pair of burglary charges
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries
- Guilty plea in Mason City garage burglaries
- Not guilty plea in Mason City burglary
- Police: Mason City man facing 3 felony burglary charges for breaking into storage units
- Mason City police say juveniles facing felony charges for Verizon burglary
- Burglary investigation in Grafton
- Mason City Police: Report of shots fired under investigation
Scroll for more content...