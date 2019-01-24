Clear
Police: 1 injured, 1 charged after burglary investigation in Mason City

Michael Creviston

One person was injured and a man has been arrested on a first-degree burglary charge stemming from an alleged incident Monday.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 8:51 AM

Michael Creviston, 34, of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after he allegedly entered an apartment in the 1300 block of 1st St. NW on Monday night.
Once inside, police say he pushed the victim on the couch and hit them before allegedly picking up a lamp and smashing it on the ground.
“Creviston then had a handheld stun gun that he was using in a threatening manner,” the criminal complaint states.
The victim did suffer visible bodily injury.

