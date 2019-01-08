Clear
Police: 1 hospitalized after alleged Rochester robbery involving 4-5 males

Police are investigating an alleged robbery that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 10:45 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 11:01 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating an alleged robbery that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital.
Police said a robbery call was received Monday night around 7 p.m. from a 27-year-old victim at The Gates (2515 41st St. NW). The victim claims 4-5 black males with their faces covered and gloves on demanded to know where money and jewelry was located.
The victim told the people he didn’t have any, and they proceeded to take his cell phone, his friend’s cell phone, clothes and a gaming system.
The victim was assaulted after trying to flee, according to police, and was also threatened with a gun.
The victim suffered an ankle injury and was transported via Gold Cross Ambulance, per his request.
No arrests have been made.

Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
