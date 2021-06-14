Police: 1 arrested for pointing loaded handgun at neighbor in Mason City dispute

MASON CITY, Iowa - A neighborhood dispute Sunday resulted in one person being arrested after he allegedly pulled out a loaded handgun.

Steve Ibarra, 59, is being held in the Cerro Gord County jail on charges of assault and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Ibarra and a neighbor in the 1000 block of 12th St. NE were in a dispute when Ibarra pulled out a loaded 9mm handgun and pointed it at the victim.

Police said Ibarra admitted pulling the gun on his neighbor.