Clear

Police: Bicyclist killed in western Iowa hit-and-run

Happened Saturday morning in Pottawattamie County.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 9:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in western Iowa say a man has died after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle, and investigators are now searching for the driver.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies were called to a section of the Old Lincoln Highway around 2:25 a.m. Saturday for a report of a bicycle that had been hit.

Arriving deputies found a man with serious injuries, but the vehicle that hit him had fled. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the man killed, and no arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Community Events