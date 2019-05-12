Police: Bicyclist killed in western Iowa hit-and-run

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in western Iowa say a man has died after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle, and investigators are now searching for the driver.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies were called to a section of the Old Lincoln Highway around 2:25 a.m. Saturday for a report of a bicycle that had been hit.
Arriving deputies found a man with serious injuries, but the vehicle that hit him had fled. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not yet identified the man killed, and no arrests have been made.
