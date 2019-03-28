Police: Meth valued at $470K found in Rochester after tip from MSP Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ten pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $470,000 was discovered at a Rochester residence after a tip from MSP Airport Police.

Michael Schoenfelder, 39, of Byron, was arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree sales of a controlled substance after police conducted a controlled delivery to a home at 2926 Fremont Ct. SW.

On Tuesday, Rochester police received information from MSP that it received a package from California that contained 10 pounds of meth that was to be shipped to a Rochester address.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man pulled up to the house, picked up the package and drove away. An officer in the area pulled the vehicle over and arrested Schoenfelder, who later admitted to authorities that the package belonged to him.

Schoenfelder is on federal parole.