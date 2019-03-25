Police: Homeless Rochester man accused of robbery in Skyway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old homeless man was arrested for allegedly robbing and assaulting another homeless man.

Marcos Olivares was arrested early Saturday morning after an alleged incident in the Skyway between DoubleTree and Broadway Plaza.

Authorities say Olivares demanded money from a 28-year-old victim before he allegedly pulled out a black handgun after asking a 52-year-old woman where he could get cocaine.

Premiere Security located Olivares on the 1st St. Ramp on the 5th level stairway.

He said he didn’t have a gun but pulled out a cell phone. Police searched the area and found a BB gun in the area of the ramp and CO2 cartridges as well as a suspected drug pipe.