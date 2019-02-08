Clear
Rochester Police: Woman bloodied and hospitalized, 3 arrested after home invasion

Ngor Mabor (left), Nelson Soro (middle) and Mohamed Mohamed

An apparent robbery attempt left a female bleeding from the face and three people behind bars on burglary and assault charges.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 11:28 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 11:29 AM

Rochester Police said at 9:53 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home invasion report at 3031 Towne Club Pkwy.
Police say a 19-year-old resident set up a marijuana buy with 18-year-old Nelson Soro. When Soro showed up, 5-6 people, including two with guns, allegedly rushed into the apartment. Police aren't sure what was taken from the residence.
Police say the female was hit over the head with a hard object and was taken to St. Mary’s.
Soro was arrested at 2690 Georgetown Place NW at 3:08 a.m. on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and second-degree riot.
Mohamed Mohamed, 18, of Rochester, is facing the same charges and was arrested at 2:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Broadway Ave.
Ngor Mabor, 19, of Rochester, has also been charged with the mentioned crimes but is also accused of fleeing an officer on foot and possession of marijuana. He was arrested at 12:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE.

