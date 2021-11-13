Polar Bear Club Plunge returning to Clear Lake this December

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If jumping into cold water to raise money to help those in need is your thing, you're in luck.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Polar Bear Club Plunge is back on the east shores of Clear Lake on December 5. With the Clear Lake Jaycees now putting on the event, funds raised this year's plunge are going to Toys for Tots and the Clear Lake Schools' Children & Families in Need Fund. New this year will be a live band performing nearby at Tap'd following the plunge

Earlier this week, the Jaycees were approached by Alpha Media, who coordinated the event each year, to see if they were interested in taking it over. Even with only about three weeks left until the plunge, member Stephanie Hassebroek and the Jaycees are up to the challenge.

"We have a good group. Everybody is all hands on deck for this event right now, and we want to make it happen. It's a great event for Clear Lake and during Christmas by the Lake."

A minimum $50 is required for registration.

"We were told this event typically raises $7,000. That's what we're hoping to get to. If we can get anywhere close to that this year with the tight timelines, we'll think its a success."

The Jaycees are in need of sponsors for the event, as well as warming trailers. If you are interested in being a sponsor, email cljaycees@gmail.com. To sign up for the plunge, click here.